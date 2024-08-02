Wells Fargo & Company Boosts DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $127.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DoorDash from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

DASH traded up $9.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.23. 12,656,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,932. DoorDash has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $143.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of -108.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,296,800.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,270,735.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,325,396. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in DoorDash by 340.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

