Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $100.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

NYSE:IR traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,407,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,696. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 111,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7,475.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after purchasing an additional 277,802 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

