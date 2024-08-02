Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lummis Asset Management LP

Lummis Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lummis Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lummis Asset Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.88. 17,744,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,117,852. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.77. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $198.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Argus increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.52.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

