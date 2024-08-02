Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.50 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a sell rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.76.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of WEN traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,974. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $570.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.15 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 483.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

