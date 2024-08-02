West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.441 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -109.46%.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
