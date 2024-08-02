West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.28

Shares of West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 24196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

West Japan Railway Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.12%. Research analysts forecast that West Japan Railway will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

