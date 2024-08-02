Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0927 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
WINC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.04. 31,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $24.08.
About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.