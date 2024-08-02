Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0927 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

WINC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.04. 31,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $24.08.

Get Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.