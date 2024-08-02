Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on August 6th

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Price Performance

Western Asset Total Return ETF stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01.

About Western Asset Total Return ETF

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

