Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on August 6th

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Price Performance
Western Asset Total Return ETF stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01.
About Western Asset Total Return ETF
