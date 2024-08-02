Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Western Copper & Gold Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of WRN stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. Western Copper & Gold has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.66.

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Copper & Gold will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

