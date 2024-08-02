Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.23% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Union updated its FY24 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.800 EPS.

Western Union Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of WU traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.67. 6,289,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,239. Western Union has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

