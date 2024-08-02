WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $89,745,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of WEX by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,482,000 after buying an additional 179,813 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of WEX by 2,524.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,876,000 after buying an additional 157,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,919,000 after acquiring an additional 67,893 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WEX from $246.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. William Blair upgraded WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.42.

WEX Stock Down 0.5 %

WEX stock opened at $183.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.67. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

