Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Truist Financial

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.92 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,807,000 after buying an additional 2,874,101 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $753,497,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,011,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,550,000 after purchasing an additional 198,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,599,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,351,000 after buying an additional 193,087 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

