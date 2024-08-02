Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) PT Raised to $37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of WY opened at $31.92 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 8,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

