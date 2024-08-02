Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.61.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WCP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whitecap Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$10.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. The company has a market cap of C$6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.77. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$11.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 64.60%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Chandra Henry bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,400. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

