Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WHLM opened at $5.56 on Monday. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 million, a PE ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

