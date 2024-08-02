Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-290 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.10 million. Willdan Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.100 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on WLDN shares. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Willdan Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 129,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,406. Willdan Group has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $458.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $122.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $2,702,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,641,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $235,177.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 413,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,249,195.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $2,702,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,641,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 410,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,661,882. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

