William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $5.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.00. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $11.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ FY2024 earnings at $11.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.39 EPS.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $148.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.71. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 286,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,143,000 after acquiring an additional 132,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $323,251,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,534,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after acquiring an additional 85,545 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Fain 19,338 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,667,094 in the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.