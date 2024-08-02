William Blair Weighs in on Under Armour, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

UAA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.04.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

