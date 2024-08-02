WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. WillScot Mobile Mini updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WSC traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.50. 6,336,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,122. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSC. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

