Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $425.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

WING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $358.32.

Wingstop stock traded down $19.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $352.15. The company had a trading volume of 124,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,551. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 128.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $431.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total value of $295,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,431.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,924,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,473,000 after acquiring an additional 104,780 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wingstop by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,273,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $833,026,000 after buying an additional 101,917 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,253,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,093,000 after purchasing an additional 531,880 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,899,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

