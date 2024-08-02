Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $371.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $431.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.63.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

