WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Price Target Raised to $13.00

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Northland Securities upgraded WisdomTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on WisdomTree from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.96.

NYSE:WT opened at $11.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. WisdomTree has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree during the third quarter worth $103,908,000. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth about $8,342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,003,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,840,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in WisdomTree by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,710,000 after purchasing an additional 294,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

