WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.41

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.41 and last traded at $53.41, with a volume of 706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.13.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $665.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EES. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

