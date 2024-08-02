WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.21

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.21 and last traded at $44.21, with a volume of 16177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average of $43.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 47,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000.

About WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

