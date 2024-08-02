Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Price Down 14.8%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,521 ($19.57) and last traded at GBX 1,629.90 ($20.97). Approximately 5,535,226 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,491% from the average daily volume of 347,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,913 ($24.61).

A number of analysts have commented on WIZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,250 ($28.94) to GBX 2,150 ($27.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.45) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,211.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,157.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -441.80, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

