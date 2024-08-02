WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.57.

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. WNS has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $74.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.49 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of WNS by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in WNS by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WNS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WNS by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

