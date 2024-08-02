Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Wolverine World Wide has a payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

NYSE:WWW traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. 37,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,032. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.31 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Wolverine World Wide

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $44,461.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,348.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Articles

