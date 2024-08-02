Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2,119.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $218,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 6.7% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Workday by 13.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 13.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Workday by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Trading Down 3.5 %

WDAY traded down $7.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.71. 1,406,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,611. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.