World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Insider Luke J. Umstetter Sells 500 Shares

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,665.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of WRLD stock traded down $10.06 on Friday, hitting $107.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,653. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.57 and a fifty-two week high of $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 15.98 and a current ratio of 17.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.85 and its 200-day moving average is $131.63. The company has a market capitalization of $631.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.38.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 122.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

