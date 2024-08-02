Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Price Down 16.5% This Week

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a total market cap of $164.88 million and approximately $56.28 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be purchased for $23.87 or 0.00037930 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 6,906,741 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 6,832,173.22447011. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 25.23559436 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1104 active market(s) with $54,931,705.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

