WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$249.00 at Desjardins

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$246.00 to C$249.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2025 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on WSP Global from C$265.00 to C$273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$246.92.

Shares of TSE WSP traded down C$5.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$218.77. The stock had a trading volume of 28,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90. The firm has a market cap of C$27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$214.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$212.33. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$174.39 and a 52-week high of C$230.98.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.76 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. Analysts expect that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

In other news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total transaction of C$595,099,169.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

