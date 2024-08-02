Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Xcel Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-3.600 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.75. 3,634,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,483,863. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.17.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.91.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

