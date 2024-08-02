XML Financial LLC Buys 175 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,762. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.22. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

