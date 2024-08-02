XML Financial LLC Buys 4,940 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 155.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,517,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,922,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,136,000 after acquiring an additional 802,983 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8,570.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 559,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,487,000 after acquiring an additional 553,070 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,019,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,638,000 after acquiring an additional 373,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,247,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,943,000 after acquiring an additional 359,915 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MOAT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,282 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

