XML Financial LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

XML Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $13.95 on Thursday, hitting $1,093.14. The company had a trading volume of 897,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,310. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $726.11 and a 52 week high of $1,106.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,039.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $980.66.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,074.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

