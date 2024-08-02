XML Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.41. 617,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,810. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $985.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $93.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

