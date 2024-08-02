XML Financial LLC Purchases 2,029 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,200 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 120,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 283.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 215,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after acquiring an additional 159,446 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 44.8% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 56,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.39. 11,082,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,684,555. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.37. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $161.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

