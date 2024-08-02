XML Financial LLC Purchases 558 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,205 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.36. 15,910,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,957,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

