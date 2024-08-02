XML Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

HON traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $204.58. 3,741,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.56. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

