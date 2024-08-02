XML Financial LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 80,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 60,083 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 81,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.96. 15,733,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,935,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $68.11. The company has a market cap of $292.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.65.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Bank of America boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $2,530,217.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,954,176.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 879,375 shares of company stock valued at $571,502,245. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

