XML Financial LLC Trims Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

XML Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sunoco by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunoco news, EVP Brian A. Hand purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,915.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunoco news, EVP Brian A. Hand purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,915.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin Harkness purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,541.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $401,420.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SUN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SUN

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of SUN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.23. 513,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.23. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $64.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. Research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunoco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.8756 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.95%.

Sunoco Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.