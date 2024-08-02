Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Robert W. Baird

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XPOF. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.55.

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 19.0 %

XPOF stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.79. 2,185,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,139. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $662.89 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $1,351,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $29,776,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $1,611,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

