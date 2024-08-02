Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Roth Mkm

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XPOF. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPOF traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.54. 2,848,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,774. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.87 million, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth $34,000. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

