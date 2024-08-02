Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Xylem worth $50,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Xylem by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

Xylem Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.28. 114,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,419. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.85. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.90.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.