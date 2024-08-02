Yangarra Resources Ltd. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Yangarra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ FY2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$40.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.10 million. Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 27.89%.

TSE YGR opened at C$1.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.34. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

