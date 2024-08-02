Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 652.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,658 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Yext worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yext by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 186,838 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Yext by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,373,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 176,063 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Yext by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 217,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 78,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Yext by 937.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 108,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.76 on Thursday. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Yext had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $95.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 125,207 shares in the company, valued at $631,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

