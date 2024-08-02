Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.31. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $41.50 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 466,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 265,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 325.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $749,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

