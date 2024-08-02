Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Palomar in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

PLMR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Shares of PLMR opened at $89.58 on Friday. Palomar has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.27.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Palomar by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the second quarter worth about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Palomar in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $91,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total value of $1,126,450.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $91,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,716. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

