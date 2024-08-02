Zacks Research Weighs in on Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Consolidated Water in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.65 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 18.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $38.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $67,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,524,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

