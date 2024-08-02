Zentry (ZENT) Price Reaches $0.0181 on Exchanges

Zentry (ZENT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Zentry has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zentry has a total market capitalization of $104.51 million and $7.20 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zentry token can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zentry Profile

Zentry launched on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,788,770,772 tokens. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01910346 USD and is down -5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $7,087,526.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

